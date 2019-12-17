Concern over staffing levels at Donegal libraries

Councillors in Inishowen want a review of library services in the peninsula after a councillor claimed that Moville’s library had to close recently because a staff member had to cover for a sick colleague in Carndonagh.

The claim was made at the December meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District meeting by Cllr Martin Farren.

The Moville Labour Party councillor said extra staff are required for the library service to cover sickness and holidays.

“In Moville, if someone is off sick or on holidays they are down to the bare minimum,” he said.

The library had to close recently because a staff member had to go to Carndonagh, he said.

He was contacted by members of the public who were not able to access the library services on a particular day.

“It is very important that these libraries are kept open,” he said.

“If you have a library in a town it should be open the day it is supposed to be open. That needs to be addressed because people out there are not happy about it.”

Cllr Albert Doherty (SF) agreed saying the provision of library services “is a community jewel that we don't want to lose”.

He called for a report on library staffing levels to be presented to the January meeting.

Chair of the municipal district Cllr Martin McDermott (FF) called for an update to be given on staffing levels at the next meeting.