'Critical' meeting on funding for Donegal charity which helps people with special needs

The Bluestack Foundation received interim funding of €36,000 in February

Reporter:

Declan Magee

Donegal Oireachtas members are to meet with the Minister of State for Disability Issues tomorrow in an attempt to secure long-term funding for The Bluestack Foundation.

The Bluestack Foundation gives support to people with intellectual disabilities, their families and carers.

The future of the centre was called into doubt in 2018 when a funding application to the Depart of Health was unsuccessful.

Interim funding of €36,000 was approved in February this year to assist in the running of the organisation.

Efforts have been underway since to find a permanent funding solution for the organisation which has more than 250 families registered with it.

Speaking ahead of the meeting with  Finian McGrath Donegal TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher said there is an urgent need for mainstream funding for The Bluestack Foundation. He described the meeting as critical. 

“The Bluestack Foundation carries out trojan work in assisting young people with disabilities in south and west Donegal and the organisation thus far has been ran totally on voluntary contributions from the general public organised by a group of volunteers,” he said.

Earlier this year we were all absolutely shocked when the Government failed to include the foundation in the Ability Programme, which when announced failed to include any disability organisation in the Northwest of  Ireland.

“Tomorrow’s meeting with the Minister for Disabilities Finian Mc Grath is a critical one for the Bluestack Foundation, as it attempts to secure funding for the running of its programmes and work schedule for all its service users. The Foundation urgently requires state support in order to run on a daily basis, such is the success of the Bluestacks that so many users of their services depend on them on a weekly basis.” 

