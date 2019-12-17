Gardaí renew appeal on arson attack that has stopped young Donegal family from moving into their new home

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information about an arson attack that has left a young family unable to move into their new home a year later.

The family were expected to move into their new home at Ballykeeran, Kilmacrennan, in January this year but on December 16, 2018 they were the victims of an arson attack.

The fire gutted their newly-built home causing damage of up to €300,000.

Their prospective new home had been in construction and was completed to roof level, but following the malicious fire the work that had been carried out was destroyed.

A Garda investigation into the incident remains open and Gardaí are now renewing their appeal for information in connection with this matter.

It is believed the fire started between midnight and 2am on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

Gardaí are anxious to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity or who saw any unusual activity in the area and are urging those with information to come forward.

One year later, the family have not yet been able to complete their home as a result of the complications caused by the fire.

Anyone who can assist the Gardaí with their enquiries is asked to please contact Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060, the Garda Confidential Line 01-800-666-111, or any Garda station.