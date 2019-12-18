Contact

Warning for severe gusts in Donegal this evening

Today will be wet and windy with widespread rain which will be heavy at times

The outlook for Donegal looks cold, windy and wet

South to southwest winds will become very strong in Donegal with severe gusts possible, especially near coasts

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Met Éireann is warning of severe gusts in Donegal this evening.

Today will be wet and windy with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with strong, gusty southeast winds.

This evening and early tonight will continue wet and windy. South to southwest winds will become very strong in Donegal with severe gusts possible, especially near coasts. Later in the night, the rain will clear and winds will ease.

On Thursday, rain or showers will affect the eastern half of Ulster. It will be mainly dry in the west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

Outlook for the coming days

The outlook is for continuing changeable with rain or showers at times but good dry periods too.

Early on Thursday night, rain will affect the eastern half of the country. This rain will clear northwards and the rest of the night will be largely dry and cold with clear spells and ground frost in places and with fog developing in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

On Friday, any frost and fog will gradually clear with bright or sunny spells developing. Many areas will be dry. However, showery rain may develop in eastern coastal counties for a time and later in the day, showers will develop near south and west coasts. It will be cold with highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees with light breezes. On Friday night, fog and ground frost will develop in many areas. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

Saturday will be cold and mainly dry. Fog will linger in some areas for much of the day. But bright or sunny spells will develop also. There is a risk of rain developing for a time in the south later in the day. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light southerly breezes. On Saturday night, frost and fog will develop.

Sunday will continue cold and mainly dry with bright or sunny spells developing. Scattered showers may develop near south and west coasts. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with mostly light southwest breezes.

The weather will be changeable in the days leading up to Christmas.

 

