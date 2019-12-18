Three degrees on the one day for Donegal family

A Donegal man and his two sons have made history by graduating on the same day from Sligo Institute of Technology (IT).

Richard Warnock and his sons Daniel and Kevin are all past students of Colaiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.

It was a very proud day for the entire family when Richard graduated with a masters of science in quality, Daniel graduated with a degree in business and Kevin with an honours degree in mechanical engineering.



Award winner

Kevin Warnock is also the Abbott Donegal Engineering Excellence Award winner for 2019.

As an awardee, Kevin was offered a full-time position in Abbott, Donegal.

Richard Warnock really epitomises the spirit of life-long learning.

Indeed, he played a significant role in Sligo IT developing its very successful on-line learning structure.

Aidan Haughey from Sligo IT told the Donegal Democrat: “Richard Warnock was one of the first people to sign up for on-line courses. Back in 2001, he came into the college and asked, ‘Would I have to go to college every day?’

“He was working full-time and would not have been able to do so.”

Mr Warnock was clearly keen to learn and the college was prepared to support him.

“His lecturer suggested we do something using the web,” said Mr Haughey.

“We now have 50% of our students online. It was interesting to see how that developed.

“We are delighted for the Warnock family and wish each of them every success.”