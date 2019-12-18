Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Three degrees on the one day for Donegal family

A Donegal man and his two sons have graduated on the same day from Sligo Institute of Technology

Three degrees on the one day for Donegal family

Richard Warnock and his sons Kevin and Daniel are the first father and sons to graduate together from Sligo Institute of Technology

Reporter:

Siobhán McNamara

A Donegal man and his two sons have made history by graduating on the same day from Sligo Institute of Technology (IT).
Richard Warnock and his sons Daniel and Kevin are all past students of Colaiste Cholmcille in Ballyshannon.
It was a very proud day for the entire family when Richard graduated with a masters of science in quality, Daniel graduated with a degree in business and Kevin with an honours degree in mechanical engineering.

Award winner

Kevin Warnock is also the Abbott Donegal Engineering Excellence Award winner for 2019.
As an awardee, Kevin was offered a full-time position in Abbott, Donegal.
Richard Warnock really epitomises the spirit of life-long learning.
Indeed, he played a significant role in Sligo IT developing its very successful on-line learning structure.
Aidan Haughey from Sligo IT told the Donegal Democrat: “Richard Warnock was one of the first people to sign up for on-line courses. Back in 2001, he came into the college and asked, ‘Would I have to go to college every day?’
“He was working full-time and would not have been able to do so.”
Mr Warnock was clearly keen to learn and the college was prepared to support him.
“His lecturer suggested we do something using the web,” said Mr Haughey.
“We now have 50% of our students online. It was interesting to see how that developed.
“We are delighted for the Warnock family and wish each of them every success.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

National awards for Inishowen social enterprises

Co-founder and director of Spraoi agus Spórt, Helen Nolan, receiving the highly coveted ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ 2019 award at the prestigious Charity Impact Awards in the Mansion House, Dublin

National awards for Inishowen social enterprises

More News

National awards for Inishowen social enterprises

Co-founder and director of Spraoi agus Spórt, Helen Nolan, receiving the highly coveted ‘Social Enterprise of the Year’ 2019 award at the prestigious Charity Impact Awards in the Mansion House, Dublin

News

National awards for Inishowen social enterprises

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie