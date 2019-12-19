Dental services recommence at Lifford Community Hospital

Dental services at Lifford Community Hospital have recommenced, it has been confirmed.

The HSE Dental Clinic at Lifford Community Hospital currently operates three-days per week serving the Lifford, Raphoe and St Johnston area.



In September dental services were temporarily transferred from the Dental Clinic at Lifford to Dental Clinics in both Stranorlar and Letterkenny as remedial building works were required on the premises to ensure they complied with HIQA standards.

All service users were contacted to inform them of this and offer them appointments at alternative locations.

A HSE spokesperson said: "The remedial works have been completed relating to the dental clinical and immediate adjoining rooms, which are connected to the main hospital but external to it.

"These works consisted of building and site structure improvements which will enhance and improve the quality of patient care.

"We wish to apologise to any inconvenience cause to our service users and would like to thank them for their cooperation, while these essential works were ongoing."