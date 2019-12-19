Launch of the new Central Bar in Donegal Town

This Thursday the Central Bar in Donegal Town will launch its newly refurbished Bar at 8.30pm with Christmas Carols from the Donegal Contemporary Chorus. Join us for the festivities, a warm glass of mulled wine and homemade mince pies.

Set in the heart of the Diamond in Donegal Town, the Central Bar is situated within The Central Hotel, the bar features include a cosy fireplace, softened with blue and mustard hues, finished with dimly lit lighting and accents of polished brass detailing. The Central Bar serves an extensive selection of wines, spirits, cocktails & craft beers.

The New Cocktail menu has been designed with every guest and every sip in mind, Sit back and savour inimitable classics in casual opulence. From non-alcoholic cocktails for those wishing to abstain in style to complimentary non -alcoholic lager for the designated drivers the Central Bar has something for everyone to enjoy against a backdrop of intimate chic.

The Central Bar is the hottest new spot in Donegal Town’s Social Scene. This chic new venue is perfect for intimate get togethers or catch ups over cocktails.

The Central Kitchen offers a flavourful fusion menu with sharing plates ideal for grazing over a handcrafted cocktail

All the food is homemade, from fresh desserts to rich sauces

The Central Hotel also serves a delicious Afternoon Tea. Indulge in homemade sweet and savoury treats with a glass of Prosecco for a sparkling Afternoon Tea for only €19.95

Serving some of the best coffee and cocktails Donegal Town has to offer around the clock, whether it’s an espresso shot or Martini, the artisan handcrafted Java bean is sure to give you to kick you desire

Thursday 19th December at 8.30pm

Launch of the Central Bar, Donegal Town