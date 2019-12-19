Man due to appear in court after raid on suspected Donegal grow house

A man who was arrested during a garda raid on a suspected drugs grow house in Donegal is due to appear in court on Friday. The search was carried out at a premises in the Mountcharles area last Friday by the District Drugs Unit, the Regional Support Unit and local gardaí.

The man who was arrested has been sought for drugs offences since 2015. He is in custody and will appear at a court in Dublin tomorrow, gardaí said.

Gardaí say it would appear that a grow house was being set up due to the amount of equipment discovered. They have issued a warning urging landlords to be extremely careful when renting or letting property and to vet any potential tenants well.