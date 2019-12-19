Revealed: How Donegal farmers voted in the IFA Presidential election - branch by branch breakdown

Contact
Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan is the new President of the Irish Farmers’ Association - but the majority of Donegal IFA members who cast their vote did so for Angus Woods, who was eliminated after the first count.
A total of 496 votes were cast by Donegal IFA members in the election - which represented a fairly low turnout.
Woods received a total of 292 votes from the 30 Donegal IFA branches while Cullinan got 160 and the third candidate, John Coughlan got 44.
Nationally, the total poll was 22,998 out of an IFA membership of 72,000.
At the end of the first count, Cullinan - who wants radical change in the organisaton - had 8,334 votes compared with 7,402 for Cork dairy, beef and tillage farmer, Coughlan. Woods, the Wicklow-based IFA National Livestock Committee chairman was on 7,149.
But, in the end, Cullinan’s margin of victory was decisive, as he defeated Coughlan by 11,497 votes to 9,947.
Brian Rushe was elected Deputy President, following a full recount of votes, just edging out Thomas Cooney by 11,379 votes to 11,345 votes.
Nigel Renaghan was returned unopposed as Ulster/North Leinster Chairman.
A new Treasurer will be elected at the AGM to succeed Tim Cullinan.
Donegal IFA chairman Brendan McLaughlin attended the count in Dublin.
He called on Cullinan to show strong leadership and is hopeful that the new President, who will take over from Joe Healy in January, will come to Donegal in the spring.
How Donegal Voted?
JC: John Coughlan; TC: Tim Cullinan; AW: Angus Woods
Branch JC TC AW
Arranmore 0 9 0
Ardara 0 3 23
Ballindrait 2 4 15
Ballintra 1 1 39
B’fofey/Stranorlar 0 8 1
Ballyshannon 1 2 7
Buncrana 0 1 10
Carndonagh 1 8 1
Carrick 1 12 9
Churchill-Glenswilly 0 3 10
Clonmany 0 8 0
Convoy/Raphoe 0 4 7
Creeslough/Dunfan 1 3 15
Culdaff 3 1 6
Dunkineely 3 4 10
Fahan-Inch 3 0 8
Falcarragh-Gortahork 3 3 1
Fanad 2 0 11
Finn Valley 1 6 13
Glenmore 5 1 13
Kilmacrennan 2 3 9
Letterkenny 2 4 28
Malin 3 15 6
Moville 2 12 0
Muff 3 5 7
N’cunningham 0 11 19
Pettigo 1 0 12
Ramelton 1 9 0
Rosses 3 5 10
Termone 1 13 1
TOTAL 44 160 292
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Concern Worldwide's Emergency Programme Officer Paul Carr hiking Slieve League cliffs in Donegal with Concern's Climb4Concern challenge in 2018
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.