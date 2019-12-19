Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Revealed: How Donegal farmers voted in the IFA Presidential election - branch by branch breakdown

Almost 500 votes cast in 30 branches around the county

Revealed: How Donegal farmers voted in the IFA Presidential election - branch by branch breakdown

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore


Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan is the new President of the Irish Farmers’ Association - but the majority of Donegal IFA members who cast their vote did so for Angus Woods, who was eliminated after the first count.

A total of 496 votes were cast by Donegal IFA members in the election - which represented a fairly low turnout.

Woods received a total of 292 votes from the 30 Donegal IFA branches while Cullinan got 160 and the third candidate, John Coughlan got 44.

Nationally, the total poll was 22,998 out of an IFA membership of 72,000.

At the end of the first count, Cullinan - who wants radical change in the organisaton - had 8,334 votes compared with 7,402 for Cork dairy, beef and tillage farmer, Coughlan. Woods, the Wicklow-based IFA National Livestock Committee chairman was on 7,149.

But, in the end, Cullinan’s margin of victory was decisive, as he defeated Coughlan by 11,497 votes to 9,947.

Brian Rushe was elected Deputy President, following a full recount of votes, just edging out Thomas Cooney by 11,379 votes to 11,345 votes.

Nigel Renaghan was returned unopposed as Ulster/North Leinster Chairman.

A new Treasurer will be elected at the AGM to succeed Tim Cullinan.

Donegal IFA chairman Brendan McLaughlin attended the count in Dublin.

He called on Cullinan to show strong leadership and is hopeful that the new President, who will take over from Joe Healy in January, will come to Donegal in the spring.

How Donegal Voted?

JC: John Coughlan; TC: Tim Cullinan; AW: Angus Woods

Branch JC TC AW

Arranmore 0 9 0

Ardara 0 3 23

Ballindrait 2 4 15

Ballintra 1 1 39

B’fofey/Stranorlar 0 8 1

Ballyshannon 1 2 7

Buncrana 0 1 10

Carndonagh 1 8 1

Carrick 1 12 9

Churchill-Glenswilly 0 3 10

Clonmany 0 8 0

Convoy/Raphoe 0 4 7

Creeslough/Dunfan 1 3 15

Culdaff 3 1 6

Dunkineely 3 4 10

Fahan-Inch 3 0 8

Falcarragh-Gortahork 3 3 1

Fanad 2 0 11

Finn Valley 1 6 13

Glenmore 5 1 13

Kilmacrennan 2 3 9

Letterkenny 2 4 28

Malin 3 15 6

Moville 2 12 0

Muff 3 5 7

N’cunningham 0 11 19

Pettigo 1 0 12

Ramelton 1 9 0

Rosses 3 5 10

Termone 1 13 1

TOTAL 44 160 292

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie