Revealed: How Donegal farmers voted in the IFA Presidential election - branch by branch breakdown



Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan is the new President of the Irish Farmers’ Association - but the majority of Donegal IFA members who cast their vote did so for Angus Woods, who was eliminated after the first count.

A total of 496 votes were cast by Donegal IFA members in the election - which represented a fairly low turnout.

Woods received a total of 292 votes from the 30 Donegal IFA branches while Cullinan got 160 and the third candidate, John Coughlan got 44.

Nationally, the total poll was 22,998 out of an IFA membership of 72,000.

At the end of the first count, Cullinan - who wants radical change in the organisaton - had 8,334 votes compared with 7,402 for Cork dairy, beef and tillage farmer, Coughlan. Woods, the Wicklow-based IFA National Livestock Committee chairman was on 7,149.

But, in the end, Cullinan’s margin of victory was decisive, as he defeated Coughlan by 11,497 votes to 9,947.

Brian Rushe was elected Deputy President, following a full recount of votes, just edging out Thomas Cooney by 11,379 votes to 11,345 votes.

Nigel Renaghan was returned unopposed as Ulster/North Leinster Chairman.

A new Treasurer will be elected at the AGM to succeed Tim Cullinan.

Donegal IFA chairman Brendan McLaughlin attended the count in Dublin.

He called on Cullinan to show strong leadership and is hopeful that the new President, who will take over from Joe Healy in January, will come to Donegal in the spring.

How Donegal Voted?

JC: John Coughlan; TC: Tim Cullinan; AW: Angus Woods

Branch JC TC AW

Arranmore 0 9 0

Ardara 0 3 23

Ballindrait 2 4 15

Ballintra 1 1 39

B’fofey/Stranorlar 0 8 1

Ballyshannon 1 2 7

Buncrana 0 1 10

Carndonagh 1 8 1

Carrick 1 12 9

Churchill-Glenswilly 0 3 10

Clonmany 0 8 0

Convoy/Raphoe 0 4 7

Creeslough/Dunfan 1 3 15

Culdaff 3 1 6

Dunkineely 3 4 10

Fahan-Inch 3 0 8

Falcarragh-Gortahork 3 3 1

Fanad 2 0 11

Finn Valley 1 6 13

Glenmore 5 1 13

Kilmacrennan 2 3 9

Letterkenny 2 4 28

Malin 3 15 6

Moville 2 12 0

Muff 3 5 7

N’cunningham 0 11 19

Pettigo 1 0 12

Ramelton 1 9 0

Rosses 3 5 10

Termone 1 13 1

TOTAL 44 160 292