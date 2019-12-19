More than €200,000 of Leader funding allocated to two projects in Donegal

Contact

More than €200,000 of Leader funding allocated for two projects in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

 Leader funding totalling €215,968 has been allocated for two projects in south and west Donegal.

Leitir Corn Mill in Kilcar has received €215,968 of funding to construct a separate entrance along with other repair works at the mill in Leitir Kilcar. 

Forbairt Dhun Luich is to receive €16,875 to upgrade the centre's windows and sound system in addition to installing a new projector for the centre.

Donegal TD Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher welcomed the approval of the funding.

“Leader funds are making a massive impact in our rural communities, and are at present the only rural fund that is having a positive impact in rural areas,” he said.

“The mill project has great tourism potential for the area and these funds will greatly assist in getting the project up and running as such,” he said. 

“Forbairt Dhun Luiche are carrying out great work on behalf of their community,” he added.

“The Leader programme which is originally a proposal from the EU, and I worked closely with the establishment of this bottom-up approach funding model,  when I was in the European Parliament,” he said.

“Leader is making a significant impact in our rural communities right throughout Donegal. But that is exactly why the present Leader funding model was designed for and put in place - to help communities that otherwise might not receive funding from conventional funding models. 

“The Government ought to use this model of funding to better deliver on  many of their other funding programmes for rural areas, as it is presently clear that no other funding programme of the Government is making such an impact as Leader/ Udaras na Gaeltachta fund is having at present.”

