Urgent meeting about Lifford Hospital on tonight

A public meeting will be held tonight, Thursday, at 8pm in the social centre, Coneyburrow Road, Lifford to discuss the future of the local community hospital.

The Friends of Lifford Hospital committee say the decision to transfer the remaining two long stay patients next month is concerning.

Committee chairperson, John Quinn, described the current situation as 'critical.'

He urged members of the public and local politicians to attend.

In a statement at the beginning of December the HSE said the hospital had has been assessed and the current building structure showed that the facility had a number of challenging factors to enable the delivery of high quality dignified nursing care.

"In order to meet HIQA standards requirements no further long term care will be available at the existing unit. There has been no new admissions for long term care to this unit since.

"Currently two long stay clients reside at Lifford they are being facilitated with their choice of alternative residential care and will move to St Joseph's Community Hospital in January 2020.

"Consultation with the two residents and their families has taken place over the past four weeks and they are in agreement with the move.

"Short term care will continue to be provided at Lifford Hospital in line with the existing bed complement," the statement added.

This however has not gone down well locally.

Tonight'e meeting is expected to see the start of a campaign to turn this proposal around.