Boost for major building project at Donegal school

Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana has been given the green light to draw up a shortlist of builders for a new school building.

The Department of Education and Skills’ building unit has received the final designs and planning documents from the school’s design team for a new building on the school site.

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has said the school is making serious progress towards the major building project.

“A welcome boost and a bit of a bonus in the run-in to Christmas,” Minister McHugh said.

“I am delighted to see such good progress. Allowing the shortlisting of builders to run alongside the review of the design and plans for the new school is a good move. It will help fast-track the project to tender and that means the building work is one step closer.”

Minister McHugh said: “It is really welcome news and it is great to see progress as other projects move along, like the Little Angel’s Special School in Letterkenny.

“The pre-qualification for contractors is underway and it should be completed early in the new year and that will clear the way for the school to go to tender.

“Elsewhere, we have seen good progress on St Mary’s NS, Stranorlar and St Colmcille’s Letterkenny and Glenswilly NS all going to construction in 2020.”