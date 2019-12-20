HSE reaches settlement of €2.5m in case of Donegal boy (4) who requires constant care following irreversible brain injury at birth

Contact
Letterkenny University Hospital
The Health Service Executive (HSE) has reached a settlement of €2.5m in the case of a four-year-old Donegal boy who suffered a brain injury at birth.
Letterkenny University Hospital issued an apology in the case of Jack McGahern Donaghey who suffered an irreversible brain injury and has cerebral palsy.
The High Court approved an interim settlement for €2.5 million.
The court was told that Jack was born on August 5, 2015 in very poor condition and had suffered a lack of oxygen to his brain.
His parents, Denise McGahern and Seamus Donaghey of Drumfergus Killygordon sued the hospital over the management of his birth.
They said there was a failure to monitor, read or interpret the CTG during labour and a failure to anticipate the need for resuscitation immediately after birth.
Jack has cerebral palsy, has only a few words and has limited movement.
His mother told the court her son requires constant care and help with all his needs such as feeding and dressing.
