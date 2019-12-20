Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal and Dublin worst hit by flu

Increase in cases of children aged under 5

Visiting restrictions in place at Nenagh Hospital

Eight people have lost their lives due to the A(H3) strain of flu

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal and Dublin have been hit the worst by the flu strain that is sweeping the country.

Doctors say eight people have lost their lives due to the A(H3) strain of flu which can cause serious illness among the elderly.

The east and north-west are the worst hit by the flu while the west and midlands have so far reported fewer cases of the virus. The majority of the deaths have occurred in people aged 65 years and over.

The level of flu circulating rose again last week and public health officials fear it will be a particularly bad winter for the illness. The number of hospitalisations increased last week and the highest rates were seen in those aged less than five years old.

The HSE said hospital emergency departments are also under increasing pressure and attendances rose by around 7pc last week.

Public health doctors urged people to take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading flu:

- Covering your cough and sneeze can stop the spread of germs that make people sick;

- Use a tissue and place it immediately in the bin;

- Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer;

- Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve;

- Don't cough or sneeze into your hands. You'll end up spreading germs to everything you touch.

- Anyone who gets flu should stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies such as paracetamol to ease symptoms.

- If you are in an at-risk group, contact your GP.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie