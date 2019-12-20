Donegal and Dublin worst hit by flu

Donegal and Dublin have been hit the worst by the flu strain that is sweeping the country.

Doctors say eight people have lost their lives due to the A(H3) strain of flu which can cause serious illness among the elderly.

The east and north-west are the worst hit by the flu while the west and midlands have so far reported fewer cases of the virus. The majority of the deaths have occurred in people aged 65 years and over.

The level of flu circulating rose again last week and public health officials fear it will be a particularly bad winter for the illness. The number of hospitalisations increased last week and the highest rates were seen in those aged less than five years old.

The HSE said hospital emergency departments are also under increasing pressure and attendances rose by around 7pc last week.

Public health doctors urged people to take precautions to reduce the risk of spreading flu:

- Covering your cough and sneeze can stop the spread of germs that make people sick;

- Use a tissue and place it immediately in the bin;

- Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer;

- Cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve;

- Don't cough or sneeze into your hands. You'll end up spreading germs to everything you touch.

- Anyone who gets flu should stay at home, rest, drink plenty of fluids and use over-the-counter remedies such as paracetamol to ease symptoms.

- If you are in an at-risk group, contact your GP.