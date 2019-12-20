Gardaí issue advice for parents ahead of tonight's junior disco in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardai say they will be patrolling the Port Road area of Letterkenny for the duration of tonight's teenage disco
Gardaí have issued advice for parents of children attending the last junior disco of the year in Letterkenny tonight.
Large crowds of teenagers are expected for the disco and the Port Road area of the town will be extremely busy before 9pm and again at around midnight.
Gardaí say they will be patrolling the area for the duration of the disco.
Ahead of the event, they are urging parents to ensure that their child has a plan in place for their transport arrangements and that parents are made aware of their plan.
“Please also ensure that they do not have too much money with them, just an essential amount as there are so many temptations out there for them,” a Garda spokesperson said.
“If they do not have too much money with them, then the hope is that they won’t go astray. “Make sure you know who they will be attending the disco with. Ensure that their phone is charged before they leave home.”
Parents have also been asked to inspect any bags that their kids are taking with them before they leave home.
“Have an honest chat with your children before they attend the disco in relation to drugs/alcohol and the danger associated with them,” the Garda spokesperson added.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Gardai say they will be patrolling the Port Road area of Letterkenny for the duration of tonight's teenage disco
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.