Donegal Gardaí still trying to find owner of 'sporty' BMW

Despite much engagement to the initial social media post, Gardaí in Donegal are still trying to find the owner of a child's BMW found in Letterkenny.

They have today renewed their appeal for the owner of the toy car to come forward.

A Facebook post on December 14 read: "Is this fast car yours? Are you furious that you have lost it?

"This red sporty child's BMW was found today in Letterkenny Town and is now at the Garda Station. Please Call Letterkenny Gardaí on 0749167100 if you are the owner.

"We are sure that there is a child somewhere missing it."

Needless to say, there was much banter in the comment section and in shared posts, but gardaí today announced that no-one had as yet come forward. The car is still at Letterkenny Garda Station where officers are encouraging people to spread the word so the car can be reunited with its owner.