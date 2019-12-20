ALERT: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for Donegal and all of Ireland

Contact
Motorists advised to take care
Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for Donegal and all of Ireland.
There will be dense fog in many areas.
The warning is valid from 4pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.
Motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads tonight.
The roads across the country will be extremely busy this evening with many people finishing work today and returning home for Christmas.
Here in Donegal, the county is bracing itself for a busy night of Christmas parties and celebrations.
In Letterkenny, traffic is extremely busy, but in most places, it's moving well.
Earlier today, two people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Portnablagh.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.