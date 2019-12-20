ALERT: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow fog warning for Donegal and all of Ireland

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow fog warning for Donegal and all of Ireland.

There will be dense fog in many areas.

The warning is valid from 4pm on Friday until 10am on Saturday.

Motorists are advised to take extra care on the roads tonight.

The roads across the country will be extremely busy this evening with many people finishing work today and returning home for Christmas.

Here in Donegal, the county is bracing itself for a busy night of Christmas parties and celebrations.

In Letterkenny, traffic is extremely busy, but in most places, it's moving well.

Earlier today, two people were taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Portnablagh.