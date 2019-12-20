Contact

Well known Donegal based DJ's country show being aired on satellite tv every Friday

Rosney meets many stars on trip to USA

Tommy Rosney and Shane Wallace on location for the show in the United States

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Well known Country Music DJ Tommy Rosney will have number of great American Country music TV shows - all shot on location in Music City USA, Nashville, Tennessee - over the coming weeks.

The special which will air on Friday nights at 9.00 pm is only on available on SpotlightTV Only which ican be got #sky376 #freesat516 or on a live-stream at www.spotlighttv.co.uk 

Tonight will see the Country Boys American Country Music Christmas Special.

Rosney is well known throughout the north-west and beyond. 

On Friday, December 27, Tommy will be joined by New American Country Music sensation James Carothers - who is going to be a big big star.

He is already supporting superstar Alan Jackson on tour and will perform at the Grand Ole Opry.

James Carothers will co-host the show with Rosney.

On Friday, January 3, 2020, the Country Boy will have an exclusive interviews with Vince Gill and the Time Jumpers.

Friday, January 10, will see exclusive interviews from the 53rd CMAs (Country Music Awards on the red carpet featuring American Country Music Superstars Dolly Parton with Zack Williams, Crystal Gayle, Pam Tillis, Joe Diffie, Scotty McCreery and many more)


Friday 17 will see Tommy have and exclusive interview with American Country Music Legend Randy Travis.

Tommy Rosney's My of County is produced by Letterkenny based Shane Wallace of Wallace Media for Spotlight TV.

The Sligo native has lived in Letterkenny since the 1980s and is a regular broadcaster on Highland Radio.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

