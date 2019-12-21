Early Christmas boost for the save Lifford Hospital campaign

The fight to retain services at Lifford Community Hospital received a timely boost, an early Christmas present you might say, this morning with the revelation that the HSE had agreed to postpone the transfer to two long-care elderly patients from the facility to St Joseph's Hospital in Stranorlar.

This was one of the key elements in part of the Friends of Lifford Community Hospital group's fight to keep this local facility alive.

It was also the subject matter of a heated public information meeting in the town last Thursday night.

In a post on their Facebook page the group express their delight at the news.

"We the Friends of Lifford Hospital have just received confirmation that the transfer of patients from Lifford Hospital, due to take place on the 6th January 2020 have been put on hold.

"A close family member contacted us with this good news.

"Thanks to all who attended the meeting on Thursday night and who were responsible for the positive news received by the patient's family.

"Thanks to Pearse Doherty TD Sinn Féin,Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn Sinn Féin, Pat The Cope Gallagher TD Fianna Fail and ALL our local councillors who attended.

"Our TDs in attendance carried out their promise of immediate help by contacting the HSE this [Friday] morning and were successful in getting the HSE to delay its unwanted transfer of patients from the hospital.

"Talks are planned to take place between the family and next of kin of the patients with the HSE at the end of January.

"This positive outcome was achieved WITHOUT the presence of Minister Joe McHugh, Fine Gael, even though he was invited.

"Minister Joe McHugh did not send his apologies for his absence.

Their statement added: "The fight to save our hospital and our services in Lifford will continue until we have confirmation that our hospital is saved from closure and all beds are re-opened.

"With your continued support we can achieve our goals," they said.

See our original story at https://www.donegallive.ie/news/news/503382/programme-of-civil-disobedience-planned-to-highlight-plight-of-lifford-community-hospital.html