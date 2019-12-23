Decision made on planning application for gaming arcade in major town in Donegal

Contact
Amusements - File photo.
A planning application to convert a ground floor office into an amusement arcade in the centre of Letterkenny has been refused by Donegal Co. Council.
The applicant, Conor Carey, had sought permission for the change of use of premises at 31-33 Lower Main Street, Letterkenny.
The premises concerned is at the junction just below McGinley’s Pub and was once occupied by Hibernian (Aviva) Insurance. Apartments are located above the office space on the ground floor.
One lengthy submission - objecting to the planning application - was lodged.
It claimed that the planning application was invalid.
It also requested that in the event of planning permission being given that conditions would apply and for the permission to be on a temporary basis for two years with limited opening hours “to prevent use by school children as far as possible.”
According to Donegal Co. Council, planning permission has been refused.
The original application was made on December 19.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.