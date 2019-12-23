Donegal seaside town plans could see 20 people employed in new-look premises

A planned new development in a Donegal seaside town could result in the creation of the equivalent of 20 full-time jobs.

Donegal Co. Council has received a planning application that proposes the demolition of an existing toilet block and to build an extension (with sanitary facilities and storage) at The Harbour/Market Square in Dunfanaghy.

The plans also include the provision of an artisan market units area on the ground floor as well as a restaurant and wine bar.

The applicant is Daniel Sweeney.

A decision is due on January 4.