Plans for new housing development being considered by Donegal Co. Council

Plans are in the pipeline for a major new housing development in Co. Donegal.

The proposals relate to a planning application in relation to a site at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal Town.

It is proposed to construct two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 18 two storey houses, and 12 apartments with associated site works.

Donegal Co. Council is set to make a decision on the planning application on February 21.