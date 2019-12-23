Plans for new housing development being considered by Donegal Co. Council

Contact
Plans are in the pipeline for a major new housing development in Co. Donegal.
The proposals relate to a planning application in relation to a site at Bluestack Drive, Drumrooske West, Donegal Town.
It is proposed to construct two detached bungalows, four semi-detached bungalows, 18 two storey houses, and 12 apartments with associated site works.
Donegal Co. Council is set to make a decision on the planning application on February 21.
