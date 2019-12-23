Donegal Mountain Rescue Team called out overnight

Contact
The Donegal Mountain Rescue Team was called out overnight after a number of people got into difficulty on Muckish.
The mountain rescue team responded to the incident around 8pm on Sunday.
The team was later stood down and the Donegal Mountain Rescue team confirmed that all involved are safe.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.