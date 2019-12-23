Gardaí investigating a spate of car break-ins outside Donegal churches

Four cars have been broken into in car parks outside Donegal churches when their owners were attending religious services.

The incidents took place at churches in Castlefinn, Conoy and Drumoghill on Sunday.

Two cars were broken into outside St Columba's Church in Drumoghill between 10am and 10.25am.

The front passenger windows were smashed on both cars. An Apple Ipad and a handbag containing two EpiPens and an inhaler belonging to a child was stolen from one car.

In a second incident, there was a theft from a car between 11am and 11.40am outside St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn. A handbag was stolen from the footwell of the car after the passenger window was broken.

The handbag contained a small sum of cash and has recovered afterwards.

Another car was broken in to in the car park of Carnowen Presbyterian Church, Convoy at around 10.30am when a service was ongoing.

The locking system of the boot was damaged and a small sum of cash was taken.

Gardaí are warning people not to leave bags or valuable items visible in parked vehicles.

Gardaí at Letterkenny are appealing for anyone with information on the incidents to contact them on 074 91 67100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 25 00 25.