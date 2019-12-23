Surge of shoppers leads to gridlock in many Donegal towns

Contact
Towns and villages across the county are busy today
Towns and villages across Donegal are experiencing heavy traffic today as the Christmas shopping rush intensifies.
Supermarkets are particularly busy, with many shoppers leaving it until today to do 'the big shop'.
Traffic is particularly busy in the major towns across the county, and most notably in Letterkenny, Ballybofey and Stranorlar and Lifford, where cross-border traffic has led to tail-backs near the bridge linking it to Strabane.
Some of the tail-backs going into Letterkenny have been around 2km long.
Locals are saying that it's the busiest day since the rally weekend when the town experiences gridlock.
Traffic is also very heavy on the approach roads into Derry city from Bridgend and Muff.
Motoring organisations are advising motorists to try and plan their journey and to allow extra-time to get to their destination.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Christmas Truce from World War One - when German, French and British soldiers decided to lay down their guns on Christmas Day
Ffrom left: Deirdre Veldon, Deputy Editor, The Irish Times, December winner Mona McSharry (Swimming) and Lynne Cantwell, Chair of Women in Sport Committee. PHOTO: Nick Bradshaw.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.