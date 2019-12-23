Surge of shoppers leads to gridlock in many Donegal towns

Towns and villages across Donegal are experiencing heavy traffic today as the Christmas shopping rush intensifies.

Supermarkets are particularly busy, with many shoppers leaving it until today to do 'the big shop'.

Traffic is particularly busy in the major towns across the county, and most notably in Letterkenny, Ballybofey and Stranorlar and Lifford, where cross-border traffic has led to tail-backs near the bridge linking it to Strabane.

Some of the tail-backs going into Letterkenny have been around 2km long.

Locals are saying that it's the busiest day since the rally weekend when the town experiences gridlock.

Traffic is also very heavy on the approach roads into Derry city from Bridgend and Muff.

Motoring organisations are advising motorists to try and plan their journey and to allow extra-time to get to their destination.