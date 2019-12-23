Christmas windfall for Newtown family after scooping lotto jackpot

Christmas has come early for one lucky Newtown family after they scooped their local GAA club's lotto jackpot.

The Callaghans, from Woodthorpe, matched all five numbers in the Naomh Colmcille draw on Saturday night to win a whopping €7,750. Ironically, the ticket winner wasn't annual subscriber Paul, but his wife Karen and their son Conor.

Delighted Karen told Donegal Live: "Paul pays ten euro a month for the lotto, and has done so religiously for years, but on Saturday night Conor said to me 'can you do a ticket for me as well?'

"So I bought three lines and put myself and Conor's name on the ticket. Me, Paul and my eldest, Eoin, were down in Peter's Bar when the draw was done, and I was in total shock when they read out the numbers.

"Funnily enough, I also won a box of chocolates in the smaller draw they do. People say things come in threes, so I'll definitely be doing the Euromillions this week."

Karen picked 5,6,7,15 and 23 to land the jackpot, and says the windfall will be put to good use.

"We have Christmas more or less sorted," she said, "but we had decided a while back that we would have a holiday in Malta with Paul's family in August.

"The money will come in handy for that. Paul is taking the fact it wasn't actually his ticket with very good grace - I might buy him a selection box out of the winnings!"

And lucky charm Conor was buzzing when his mum told him the good news.

The 11-year-old told us: "I wanted to get a lotto ticket because I've never won anything before and I just thought 'I'll have a go'.

"I wanted to get a Tesla car with the money, but mammy said we wouldn't have enough for that - but I would definitely like new Liverpool and Donegal tops."