Man was pepper-sprayed after spitting on Garda during assault

A County Armagh man who had to be pepper-sprayed after spitting at and assaulting a garda in the back of a patrol car, was fined €300 at Ballyshannon District Court.

Digger driver Christopher McCullagh of Anglo Manor, Armagh, who pleaded guilty to charges of assault, being drunk and a danger to himself and others, and using threatening and abusive behaviour, was found in a drunken state at the Termon Complex in Pettigo on December 17, 2017.

Garda Alan Gallagher said officers were called to the complex at 2.45am where the defendant had damaged a door and spilled paint in a store- room.

His trousers were down around his ankles and he was covered in white paint, the court heard.

The defendant was very drunk and abusive and resisted arrest and had to be forcibly put into the patrol car.

He spat at Garda Gallagher twice and pinned the garda back and told him he was going to get him.

Garda Gallagher had to get assistance from Garda Watters who pepper-sprayed the defendant.

The garda later spoke to the manager of the complex and was told the defendant had apologised and had paid €600 in compensation.

The centre was not making any official complaint, the court was told.

Defence solicitor John Murray said this was “appalling behaviour”.

The defendant had been in bad condition and went into rehab for five months and was now clear of alcohol and was a different man today.

“It was pure alcohol.”

The defendant had no previous convictions.

He told the court that it was “ridiculous behaviour” and he had been “drinking an awful lot at the time.”

The defendant, who appeared on a bench warrant, apologised for his behaviour.

Judge Kevin Kilrane fined him €300 on the assault charge and applied the Probation Act on the two public order charges.