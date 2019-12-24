Major power cut causing Christmas Eve inconvenience for hundreds of Donegal homes

Contact
Over 2,300 customers were without power in Ballyshannon after an outage at 8.25am
There is a large power cut in Donegal this morning which is causing inconvenience to hundreds of homes and businesses on Christmas eve.
At one stage over 2,300 homes and businesses were without power in Ballyshannon.
The outage began at 8.25am and is expected to be repaired by noon. ESB Networks said over 900 customers are still without power.
An ESB Networks spokeswoman said engineers are on site and are investigating the cause of the fault.
She said a large number of homes have had power restored since the outage began and she advised customers to watch https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/ for restoration times.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Trailgazers – Loretta Mc Nicholas, Mary McBride and Catherine McLaughlin from Donegal County Council with fellow members of the Trailgazers Project steering committee at the recent meeting in Portugal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.