Major power cut causing Christmas Eve inconvenience for hundreds of Donegal homes

There is a large power cut in Donegal this morning which is causing inconvenience to hundreds of homes and businesses on Christmas eve.

At one stage over 2,300 homes and businesses were without power in Ballyshannon.

The outage began at 8.25am and is expected to be repaired by noon. ESB Networks said over 900 customers are still without power.

An ESB Networks spokeswoman said engineers are on site and are investigating the cause of the fault.

She said a large number of homes have had power restored since the outage began and she advised customers to watch https://www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/ for restoration times.