CEO of major agri-firm with big Donegal connections is standing down

Contact
Aaron Forde is stepping down as CEO of Aurivo
A leading figure in the agri-sector has decided to step down after almost 16 years as CEO.
Aurivo - which has a strong presence in Donegal where it owns Donegal Creameries - has confirmed that its CEO Aaron Forde is leaving.
Under his direction, the Co. Sligo headquartered company has “evolved from a largely domestic cooperative to a globally focused business with a milk supply approaching 500 million litres and sales in 50 markets internationally."
As well as its major processing and manufacturing facility in Killygordon, Aurivo has a network of stores that trade under the Homeland name.
Branches in the north-west include Ardara, Ballyshannon, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Lifford, Kinlough, and Kerrykeel.
Growth has been a key theme including domestic and overseas acquisitions.
Commenting on his decision, Forde said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Aurivo team and to foster the growth of the business during a time of great opportunity and challenge for the industry.
And he added: “It is the correct time now for me to step down and for a new leader to take Aurivo to the next phase of growth.
Aurivo has over 10,000 members, a turnover in excess of €420 million and employs more than 650 people.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Trailgazers – Loretta Mc Nicholas, Mary McBride and Catherine McLaughlin from Donegal County Council with fellow members of the Trailgazers Project steering committee at the recent meeting in Portugal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.