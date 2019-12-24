Contact

CEO of major agri-firm with big Donegal connections is standing down

Company has seen massive growth over past decade

Aaron Forde is stepping down as CEO of Aurivo

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A leading figure in the agri-sector has decided to step down after almost 16 years as CEO.

Aurivo - which has a strong presence in Donegal where it owns Donegal Creameries - has confirmed that its CEO Aaron Forde is leaving.

Under his direction, the Co. Sligo headquartered company has “evolved from a largely domestic cooperative to a globally focused business with a milk supply approaching 500 million litres and sales in 50 markets internationally."

As well as its major processing and manufacturing facility in Killygordon, Aurivo has a network of stores that trade under the Homeland name.

Branches in the north-west include Ardara, Ballyshannon, Creeslough, Letterkenny, Lifford, Kinlough, and Kerrykeel.

Growth has been a key theme including domestic and overseas acquisitions.

Commenting on his decision, Forde said: “It has been a privilege to lead the Aurivo team and to foster the growth of the business during a time of great opportunity and challenge for the industry.

And he added: “It is the correct time now for me to step down and for a new leader to take Aurivo to the next phase of growth.

Aurivo has over 10,000 members, a turnover in excess of €420 million and employs more than 650 people.

