INMO TROLLEY WATCH: No patients awaiting beds at either Letterkenny or Sligo hospitals

Letterkenny University Hospital
There were no people awaiting in-patients beds at either Letterkenny University Hospital or Sligo University Hospital this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).
They are two of a number of hospitals across the country reporting similar figures this Christmas Eve.
University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded with 49 people waiting there.
Nationally, the INMO says there were 217 admitted patients awaiting beds at hospitals across the country today. 157 are waiting in the emergency department, while 60 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
