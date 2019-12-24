Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Santa cleared for landings in Donegal by Civil Air Ireland

Blitzen declared fit to fly as knee injury fears fade

Santa cleared for landings in Donegal by Civil Air Ireland

Reporter:

Michael Daly

Children all over Donegal will be relieved to hear that Civil Air Ireland have granted Mr and Mrs Santa Claus authorisation for ‘multi-point landings’ across Ireland in a ‘low flying sleigh’ tonight, December 24, 2019.

READ ALSO: Track Santa on his way to Donegal

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross said: “Santa and Mrs Claus called me this morning and I was happy to inform them that the Claus family’s famous electric Christmas Sleigh has been granted permission to enter Irish air space from 5pm this evening.

"Permits have been issued for Rudolf, Dasher, Prancer. Dancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. There were concerns that Blitzen had sustained a knee injury in last week’s World Reindeer Sleigh-pulling Championship (held annually in Helsinki and won this year by Iceland), but the North Pole vet has checked him out and ruled him fit to fly. In addition, my aviation chiefs have assured me that the sleigh has been checked (twice) and is fully air-worthy and ready to circumnavigate the globe.”

As in previous years, Santa will undergo a voluntary breathalyser test. However, this year Mrs Claus will also take the test as she has kindly agreed to share the sleigh driving with Santa. They explained to Minister Ross: “Last year Mrs Claus accompanied Santa as his chief navigator and enjoyed the trip so much that she took extra sleigh driving lessons during the year and now has a full licence to fly!"

Neither Santa nor Mrs Claus will indulge in any alcohol until they are all safely back at home in front of the fire, when they will have a small glass of their favourite Irish whiskey. And they are appealing to every other Irish driver out there NOT to drink and drive, saying: “Please, please leave the car at home if you’re having a drink or two. There have been far too many lives lost already this year due to the cruel irresponsibility of people who still drink and drive.”

Minister Ross said: “I’m glad to say that the MBRS (Medical Bureau of Road Safety) have confirmed that both Santa and Mrs Claus breathalyser tests for drink and drugs were negative this morning.  I echo their pleas for people to refrain from drink driving and wish everyone a peaceful and happy Christmas.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie