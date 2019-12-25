Weather Update for Christmas Day: Any sign of snow in Donegal?

Christmas day will start frosty, with some ice and fog in places.

The frost should soon clear, but a few patches of fog may linger for a time. Bright at first, with hazy sunshine, but turning breezy and fairly cloudy later.

Southeast winds will increase fresh and later strong in Atlantic coastal counties. Cold, top temperatures of 4 to 7 C., generally, but up to 8 or 9 C., along parts of the south and southwest coasts.