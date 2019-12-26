Fatal collision in Donegal last night - gardaí appealing for information

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s died following a road traffic collision at Porthall, Lifford this morning.
At approximately 12.30am Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the R265 (from the direction of Porthall, Lifford towards Rossgier).
The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition. He later passed away from his injuries.
It is understood the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree. The man was the sole occupant of the car.
The scene at the crash site is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is currently closed to traffic and diversions are in place.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled this stretch of road between approximately 11.30pm and 1am to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
