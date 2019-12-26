Donegal fatal accident victim named locally

The man who died early this morning following a single vehicle accident near Lifford has been named locally as Shaun Kelly from Lifford.

Mr Kelly, a father-of-two, was in his early 30s.

He was initially treated at the scene of the single-vehicle road traffic collision on the R265 (from the direction of Porthall, Lifford towards Rossgier) before he was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition. He later passed away from his injuries. The accident happened circa 12.30am.

According to the Garda Press Office, the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree. Mr Kelly was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene at the crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular anyone who travelled this stretch of road between approximately 11.30pm and 1am to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.