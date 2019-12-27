Major new extension planned at Donegal third-level institution

Contact
Letterkenny IT
A major multi-million euro extension to Letterkenny Institute of Technology is on the cards.
The third level institution has just submitted plans to Donegal Co. Council in relation to its proposal for a new three storey building on the Port Road campus.
The planned new building will incorporate a library, IT and general education building.
It will feature reading rooms/book stacks, general and specialist teaching spaces (including a lecture theatre, classrooms, computer labs, and group study rooms, as well as staff offices and administration rooms.
The plans also include a provision for a new north/south bicycle path/pedestrian walkway and a covered shelter for 100 bicycles, as well as ten wheelchair accessible enlarged parking bays.
The pre-validation application was one of the last items received by the planning department of the local council before the Christmas break.
A decision on whether to grant planning permission is due on February 22, 2020.
