What's the weather like for today in Donegal

Expect rain and drizzle in the early part of the day
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting mainly the northern half of the country in the early morning, clearing northwards.
A dry day in most areas, but further outbreaks of rain and drizzle will develop in west Munster, Connacht and west Ulster. Misty in places, with a risk of hill and coastal fog. Maximum temperatures 11 to 13 degrees, in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong along Atlantic coasts.
