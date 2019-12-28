A LIGHTHEARTED LOOK BACK AT 2019: PART 1

WILL SCAPEGOATS SAVE THE DONKEYS?



On Sunday I listened to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar say that the review by Price Waterhouse Coopers will be able to identify people who made particular mistakes which may have led to overruns in the projected costs of the National Children’s Hospital. I nearly choked on my late vegan breakfast of black pudding, fried Roosters (spuds, not male chickens!) and a wheen o’ eggs.

Not the better of it the following morning, and afraid that my eating habits were being monitored, I was happily chewing Shreddies, with half a banana and a wheen o’ blueberries, when Simon Harassed told Sean O’Rourke that the Government had always intended holding individuals accountable. So traumatised was I that I reached for the pan again, but there was no heads to bang near hand!

You all know what’s happening, don’t ye? And you know what happens when you dangle a carrot in front of an ass? Hee haw hee haw hee haw!



BLACK BREAD AND TINNED EGGS!



To counter the reality of the ongoing Brexit debacle, I’ve been reading old Border stories, mainly by the doyen of frontier historians, Joe O’Loughlin from Belleek. Joe recalls seeing the Irish army making preparations to mine Belleek bridge in case of the south being invaded. A man from the North was employed as a civilian in Finner Camp. One day he cycled in great haste into the town and declared to a group of men congregated at the Bridge end. “The Germans are at Belleek and the whole Irish army are away out in two lorries to stop them”.

There was an American radio station at Magheramena near Belleek and if the G.I.s wished to go to Ballyshannon they dressed in civilian clothes and went to the pubs across the border. One Yank was in a pub and in typical fashion he had to show how well off he was and bought all the drinks for the men there. As the drink went in – the wit went out -and he started to berate the locals saying. “You lot should stop this neutrality lark and join with us in the fight for the freedom of small nations”. A local wit who could never be beaten for a good answer said, “Look here my good man, you lot did not join in the war until the Japs bombed Pearl harbour. When they bomb Ballyshannon we will take them on and beat the hell out of them without the help of you lot”.





IN PRAISE OF THE VIRGIN QUEEN!



I have many favourite stories from schools but one of the best happened in a school in West Donegal in 2005 when a young lad informed me that “My great-granduncle was on the Titanic. He survived, but when he came home to Dungloe, he ‘drownded’ in the bath!” Children’s take on history never fails to make me laugh and watching some apoplectic Brexiteers on the BBC recently reminded me of the child who wrote: “The sun never set on the British Empire because the British Empire is in the East and the sun sets in the West. Queen Victoria was the longest queen. She sat on a thorn for 63 years. Her reclining years and finally the end of her life were exemplary of a great personality. Her death was the final event which ended her reign.” Another cracker concerns the theory that Henry VIII found walking difficult because he had an abbess on his knee. Also, Queen Elizabeth was the 'Virgin Queen.' As a queen she was a success. When Elizabeth exposed herself before her troops, they all shouted 'hurrah.' Then her navy went out and defeated the Spanish Armadillo.

Martin Luther was nailed to the church door at Wittenberg for selling papal indulgences. He died a horrible death, being excommunicated by a bull. It was the painter Donatello's interest in the female nude that made him the father of the Renaissance. It was an age of great inventions and discoveries. Gutenberg invented the Bible. Sir Walter Raleigh is a historical figure because he invented cigarettes. Another important invention was the circulation of blood. Sir Francis Drake circumcised the world with a 100-foot clipper. The government of England was a limited mockery.

A limited mockery! Genius...and this was written when Boris Johnson was waddling around in nappies held up by Union Jack galluses. (‘Braces’...for you Anglophiles!)



A WEE HALF O’LISTERINE!

‘Jesus, Mary and Jerusalem!’ as an old neighbour used to exclaim. I see where an Garda Siochana are saying it is possible for mouthwash to trigger a positive roadside breath test.

Supt Eddie Golden from the Roads Policing Bureau says that it does happen from time to time, but thank God, he qualified it. .

He said: "The concentration levels in mouthwash are very minute.

“When you go to the station and go through the more rigorous controls that we have, that measurement would see how much alcohol is in your system and at that stage, if it's just mouthwash on its own, I'm very confident it wouldn't register on our system."

So next time you think that a big white smile will blindside the uniform sticking his or her head in your window, remember the line…”Yes, Guard, I was gargling all right...but not the way you think!”