€820,000 Leader Funding awarded for 15 Donegal projects

Donegal Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) has approved €820,000 for 15 projects across Donegal under the LEADER Programme.



Projects range from self-catering accommodation, supporting small SMEs, village development initiatives, water quality improvement, supporting family resource services and development of new tourism facilities.



Donegal LCDC is supported by Donegal County Council and is tasked with the delivery of the LEADER Rural Development Programme in Donegal under the Local Action Group or LAG. The LEADER Programme runs from 2014 to 2020 and aims to improve the quality of life in rural areas encouraging diversification of economic activity in rural areas with almost €13m allocated to Donegal under this programme.



In Donegal the programme focuses on a number of key areas including economic development, enterprise development and job creation, social inclusion and rural environment.



Cllr Martin McDermott, chairperson of Donegal LCDC, praised the work of the LCDC and its implementing partners in supporting a diverse range of strategic projects in the county.

“I am delighted to see this level of funding being allocated to a range for strategic projects across the county. These projects will have an important role to play in creating jobs, promoting economic development while at the same time meeting the needs of the people living in various parts of the county and I am encouraging local community groups and small business owners to come forward with ideas and proposals for funding under the programme by contacting their local implementing body,” he said.



This funding programme is administered by four implementing partners in Donegal including Donegal Local Development Company (DLDC), Inishowen Development Partnership, Údarás na Gaeltachta and Comhar na nOileán and the final decisions on project funding rests with the Donegal LCDC Local Action Group supported by Donegal County Council.