Get 2020 off to a fresh start in Donegal with a New Year’s Day swim for the RNLI

New Year’s Day swims are becoming ever more popular as people look for a fresh start - both literally and metaphorically - to the New Year.

The swim at Mountcharles Pier is among the most popular, with more and more people of all ages taking part every year.

Participants can be sure of plenty of support from those who gather at the pier to watch the event and cheer on their family and friends.

This year’s swim takes place at 11.00am on Wednesday, January 1 and as always, it is a fundraiser for the local RNLI. Last year, a remarkable €1,900 was raised on the day, the most ever gathered at the annual event.

The RNLI with its crews of volunteers is an organisation that is greatly appreciated among the coastal communities of Donegal.

Elizabeth Temple who did the first swim with her husband Lynn 35 years ago has every reason to be grateful to the RNLI. Her grandfather Captain Thomas Noel was rescued by the lifeboats after being torpedoed off the Donegal Coast during the First World War.

The traditional swim began when Mrs Temple and her husband Lynn who took to the water on Christmas Day 35 years ago. The family decided to mark it with a donation to the RNLI in appreciation of their link to the organisation.

Over the years, the Temple family were joined by members of the local community, with the desire to support the RNLI always to the fore. The event moved to New Year’s Day and nowadays people come from all across south Donegal to take part.