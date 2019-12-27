Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes sent from Donegal to children in eastern Europe

Almost 650 shoeboxes have been sent to Romania and Ukraine from Donegal by Irish charity Team Hope

Hundreds of Christmas shoeboxes sent from Donegal to children in eastern Europe

Charity Team Hope collected 6,482 shoe boxes containing Christmas gifts in Donegal before Christmas which were sent to children in Romania and Ukraine

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Almost 650 shoeboxes have been sent to eastern Europe from Donegal as part of an annual Christmas campaign by an Irish charity.

Team Hope is an Irish, Christian international development organisation working to help children affected by poverty in Africa and Eastern Europe. The charity collected 6,482 shoe boxes containing Christmas gifts in Donegal before Christmas.

The 6,032 shoe boxes left for collection in Letterkenny and the 450 shoeboxes collected in Dunfanaghy were sent to Romania and Ukraine.

As well as the Christmas Shoebox Appeal, the charity helps children all year round through a variety of sustainable development projects.

The charity sent gifts to 270,436 children across Africa and Eastern Europe receive and in its tenth year the appeal reached the milestone of sending its 2millionth shoebox.

The charity says it is hugely grateful to its volunteers, schools and businesses,  media partners Her.ie and HerFamily.ie, its ambassador Lena Tice, retail partner Dealz and many supportive drop-off points around the country including Axa Insurance, First Stop Tyres & Toymaster and many others.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie