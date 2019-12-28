Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ireland West Airport Knock gets grant of €1.7 million

Over €5million investment announced for Knock Airport

Ireland West Airport Knock

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Ireland West Airport Knock is to receive €1,736,515 in grant aid.

The Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Shane Ross announced the payment of €3.7 million in grant aid towards the operating costs of the regional airports in Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock (IWAK) and Kerry under the Government funded Regional Airports Programme.

The Regional Airports Programme supports necessary safety and security investments and activities and recognises the important role regional airports have in supporting the tourism and business sectors in their regions due to the level of international connectivity that they facilitate.  Air connectivity is the bedrock of the foreign tourism sector which makes a vital contribution to our economy and to employment all around the country.  Tourism creates jobs and generates earnings in communities throughout Ireland, particularly in rural areas.

Minister Ross said: "The importance of regional airports in facilitating international connections is reflected in Project Ireland 2040 as well as related Regional Economic and Spatial Strategies and our National Aviation Policy.  The Government's commitment to regional airports, as part of these long term planning and investment strategies, is evident in the capital provision of €72m for the Regional Airports Programme under the National Development Plan to 2027."

Today's announcement is in addition to €10.4 million in Capital grants already allocated to Donegal, Ireland West Airport Knock and Kerry airports this year.  This grant aid supported the significant runway overlay project that was delivered at Ireland West Airport Knock this year, an extension to the Apron at Donegal Airport and the upgrading of Hold Baggage Screening equipment at Kerry Airport. In line with a Government Decision in June of this year to provide support to Waterford Airport to maintain the Coast Guard's SAR services and to support general aviation at the airport while their runway expansion project is ongoing, €375,000 was provided to the airport this year.

Commenting on the development of a new Regional Airports Programme the Minister said "The current Programme which ran from 2015, provided €38 million to regional airports. Following the completion of the recent public consultation process, a successor Regional Airports Programme (2020 - 2024) is being finalised and will be announced early in the new year.  Current funding of €11.8 million will be available for regional airports in 2020 ensuring a dependable level of operational support can continue to be provided."

The operational grants announced today to each of the airports are as follows:

Donegal - €688,922
IWAK - €1,736,515
Kerry - €1,277,546

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie