New Data Science Master’s Programme launched at IT Sligo 

The master’s in Data Science includes a combination of statistical analysis, modelling, machine learning and data visualisation

Diane O'Brien,Mary Loftus and Mary Carden of IT Sligo with Patrick Quinn, Director of Software Development, Overstock, and Lucia Macari - Development Team Lead, Overstock, Sligo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A new Master's course in the expanding industry of Data Science has been launched by IT Sligo to explore how we extract knowledge from the ever-increasing and complex data presented to us. 

Data exists in many formats, from the sales figures in retail giants, complex weather predictions to the performance of elite athletes. Analysing this big data using statistical methods, helps predicts likely future outcomes but also address critical business needs or improve performance.

Conor Finn, owner of AXSOM Sports Ltd and Strength and Conditioning Coach for the Mayo Senior Football Team uses a data-driven approach to improve athletic performance. Through detailed athletic profiling and the use of technologies such as forceplates, linear encoders, GPS and sprint timing systems, the team at AXSOM can gain a greater understanding of an individual’s abilities, and of their limitations. This data enables the delivery of precise and purposeful athletic training plans, completely optimised for each individual. Conor is a graduate of IT Sligo Sport with Business degree.

 The new IT Sligo Master’s in Data Science includes a combination of statistical analysis, modelling, machine learning and data visualisation.  Applicable to any industry, it combines techniques from mathematics, statistics, information theory, computer science and artificial intelligence.  Automated driving, consumer buying habits, medical imaging, business intelligence, fraud/risk detection and speech recognition are just a few applications.

Relevant to those already qualified with a Level 8 honours degree in Computer Science or related disciplines engineers who require upskilling in data science, this master’s is offered part-time and online with live lectures in the evening.  You can study anywhere and in your own time. The programme provides graduates with an opportunity, through the development of a research project, to investigate the more applied elements of the disciplines. 

Master’s students will design data analytic techniques, interpret and manage big data using software as well as machine learning, and probabilistic and statistical methods.

A qualification in Data Science skills can lead to an exciting career in an array of industries including: IT, Financial services, Retail, and Manufacturing.  These roles are not confined to IT based positions but can lead to roles in business intelligence, analysts or data warehouse consultants. The rewards for such positions are also inviting, starting salaries range from €40,000 with senior Data Scientists commanding annual salaries of more than €100,000.

IT Sligo Online has a 17-year history of teaching online and is the leading provider of online education in Ireland with over 3,500 students now registered online.  

Applications are now open for this new course starting online in 20 January 2020 www.itsligo.ie/datascience

