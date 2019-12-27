Funeral arrangements for Donegal road victim Shaun Kelly

Contact
The late Shaun Kelly
Funeral details have been announced for the father of two who tragically lost his life in a recent single vehicle road traffic incident.
The remains of 33-year-old Shaun Kelly of 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford, Donegal will be reposing at his home from this evening (Friday) at 7.30pm. The funeral will leave from there on Sunday at 12.40pm to arrive for 1.30pm Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Burial will take place after the service in the adjoining cemetery.
Mr Kelly will be mourned by a wide circle of family and friends, especially his sons Kelvin and Ryley, parents Rosemary and Michael and siblings Stephen, Leon, Michelle, Michael and Tegan.
Mourners are asked to respect family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am.
