NATIONAL NEWS: Gardaí recover massive haul of stolen bikes worth €250,000

Gardaí in Dublin conducted a search on St Stephen's Day of a container at Allotments in Newcastle, Co. Dublin and located 116 pedal cycles suspected to be stolen property.

A search warrant was obtained by Gardaí from Pearse Street following ongoing investigations into the theft of bikes in the city centre. Dublin Fire Brigade assisted Gardaí in obtaining entry into a 40 foot container and located pedal cycles of all makes and models. All items in the container were seized pending further technical examination.

It is estimated that the value of the items is approximately €250,000 owing to the uniqueness and specialisation of the items.

Gardaí from the Street Crime Unit in Pearse Street will endeavour to identify the rightful owners of the pedal cycles in due course and the items that are not returned to owners will be circulated via media in the coming weeks.

Investigations are ongoing.