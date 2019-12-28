Today's weather for Donegal and a look ahead

Met Éireann say it will be mild and mostly cloudy today with hill and coastal mist. There will be occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle but with good dry periods also. Maximum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in strengthening southerly breezes.

TONIGHT

It will be mostly dry overnight but rather cloudy with some hill and coastal mist. Cloud will begin to break later in the night. Minimum temperatures of 9 or 10 degrees in fresh to strong southerly winds.

TOMORROW - SUNDAY 29TH DECEMBER

Sunday looks set to be a mainly dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. However, a few patches of mist or drizzle cannot be ruled out. Very mild with maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

NATIONAL OUTLOOK

Overview: The weather will turn a little more changeable next week but overall it will remain drier and milder than average.

Sunday night: Outbreaks of rain will move in to affect parts of Connacht and Ulster on Sunday night but it will hold mostly dry elsewhere. Minimum temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees generally but possibly dipping to 5 or 6 degrees in south Leinster. Winds will be mainly light and variable in direction.

Monday: A fragmenting cold front will bring patchy rain to the northern half of the country on Monday but it will be mainly dry further south. Highest afternoon temperatures ranging 7 degrees in north Ulster to 10 or 11 degrees elsewhere. Winds will be generally light and variable in direction. A few patches of rain about overnight, mainly in the south. Chilly in the north with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees but less cold further south with temperatures ranging 4 to 8 degrees.

Tuesday: A few showers in southern counties on Tuesday but it looks set to be dry across the bulk of the country with varying amounts of cloud. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees in mostly light easterly or variable winds. Generally cloudy overnight with a few patches of rain or drizzle possible in Atlantic coastal areas. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Wednesday (New year's Day): A fair amount of cloud across the country on Wednesday but it will be mostly dry with just the odd patch of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds. Breezy and frost-free overnight with most areas dry. Minimum temperatures 6 to 9 degrees.

Further outlook: The early days of 2020 look set to bring generally mild and breezy weather with lots of cloud and just occasional rain.