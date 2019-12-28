Contact

Donegal town winner of Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital's Christmas Hamper draw

All the results from annual fundraising draw

Hospital draw

Sinead Campbell, Health Care Assistant in the Oncology Day Ward in Letterkenny University Hospital makes the draw, along with members of the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital

Reporter:

Reporter

The Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital would like to thank all those who supported their annual Christmas Hamper draw. 

Over €8,000 was raised in the draw - a fantastic effort by all involved.

Pictured is Ms Sinead Campbell, Health Care Assistant in the Oncology Day Ward in Letterkenny University Hospital drawing the winning ticket in this year’s Christmas Hamper draw. First prize of a luxury hamper was won by Ms Dee Timoney, Donegal town, ticket number 1850.

Second prize, sponsored by Hugh Whoriskey, of a mini hamper was won by Dr Vera Keatings, Letterkenny, ticket number 3695.

Third prize of a Christmas cake was won by Ms Ruby McCloy, Carrigart, ticket number 1268.

Fourth prize of a box of chocolates was won by Harry Burke, Letterkenny, ticket number 2239.

Fifth prize of a bottle of wine was won by Mark Carr, Fanad, ticket number 1197. 

A big thank you is extended to Peter Cutliffe who co-ordinated the ticket selling for the draw. 

Thanks also to Martin Kelly of Kelly’s Centra, Mountain Top, Letterkenny and Hugh Whoriskey of Eurospar, Ramelton for facilitating ticket selling in their stores.

All the proceeds from the draw will go towards the purchase of an EP Mapping System for the Cardiology Department in Letterkenny University Hospital.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time.

