Second Donegal road accident victim is named locally

The second person to die on Donegal's roads in the space of two days has been named locally as Clarice Rice, a 25-year-old mother of a three-year-old girl.

Clarice, from Portsalon, died as a result of injuries she sustained following a collision last night (Friday) around 11.30 am at Drumfad Lower, Portsalon.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage travelling on the Kerrykeel to Portsalon road (R246) at approximately 11.30pm on Friday 27th December 2019, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

A male passenger also in the car was brought to Letterkenny University Hospital, but it is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

This most recent fatality on Donegal's roads brings to seven the number of people to die on our roads in 2019.

Shaun Kelly, a father of two in his early 30s, died on St Stephen's Day morning, as a result of injuries he sustained when his car left the road near Porthall, Lifford.

His funeral will leave from his home tomorrow Sunday at 12.40pm to arrive for 1.30pm Mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston. Burial will take place after the service in the adjoining cemetery.

Meanwhile, Supt. Eugene McGovern, who dealt with both Christmas fatalities, told Donegal Live it had been a very sad time for those bereaved this week. "My heart goes out to the families of those who have lost loved ones, this is a very trying them for everyone and our sympathy is extended to all who are impacted."

He appealed to people in the lead up to the New Year celebrations to take great care if driving on the roads and to at all times ensure that they take account of prevailing weather conditions and the inevitable increase in vehicular traffic on our roads.