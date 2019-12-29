NEWS
Free contraceptives could soon be available in Donegal
Minister's moves follow recommendations from Citizens' Assembly
Health Minister Simon Harris
Free contraceptives could soon be available throughout the Republic.
Health Minister Simon Harris is setting up a working group to examine ‘removing cost barriers’ to accessing contraception.
The move follows recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly which contended there should be more emphasis on pregnancy prevention – and that free contraception would be of benefit to all.
Chief medical officer Tony Honohan previously told a Dáil committee that the measure would not be expensive.
One estimate is that it would cost in the region of €20 million per annum.
“One of the key recommendations of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment was to improve access to contraception. We have taken a number of steps in increasing access to condoms this year, “ Minister Harris said.
And he added: “Now I want to ensure that we complete the next big body of work in this area. This work will take a number of months to complete but it will deliver a clear pathway forward. Cost should not be a barrier to accessing contraception and I am determined to address this.”
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on