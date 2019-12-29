Free contraceptives could soon be available in Donegal

Free contraceptives could soon be available throughout the Republic.

Health Minister Simon Harris is setting up a working group to examine ‘removing cost barriers’ to accessing contraception.

The move follows recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly which contended there should be more emphasis on pregnancy prevention – and that free contraception would be of benefit to all.

Chief medical officer Tony Honohan previously told a Dáil committee that the measure would not be expensive.

One estimate is that it would cost in the region of €20 million per annum.

“One of the key recommendations of the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment was to improve access to contraception. We have taken a number of steps in increasing access to condoms this year, “ Minister Harris said.

And he added: “Now I want to ensure that we complete the next big body of work in this area. This work will take a number of months to complete but it will deliver a clear pathway forward. Cost should not be a barrier to accessing contraception and I am determined to address this.”