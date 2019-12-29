Warning to motorists about driving after drinking the night before

AA Ireland has issued a warning to motorists regarding the danger of driving the morning after a night out, after a recent survey by the organisation found a significant number of motorists have driven while hungover and unsure of whether they were still over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

According to its survey of over 6,000 Irish motorists, 9.41% of respondents admitted that on one occasion in the past year they had driven the day after a night out, while possibly still over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Meanwhile, a further 5.64% admitted to taking this risk on up to 5 occasions, while 0.82% admitted to doing so on more than 5 occasions in 2019. Many motorists in Donegal will have seen early morning Garda checkpoints in recent weeks.

With the New Year period in mind, the AA is urging motorists to avoid getting behind the wheel if there is a risk they may still be over the limit.

The best advice, according to the motoring organisation, is to avoid driving if you still feel hungover after a night out.

“When we speak about drink-driving, most people will assume that we’re only talking about the person who stumbles out of a put at half three in the morning, falls into their car and takes a stupid risk which puts the lives of other road users in danger. However, there is another aspect to drink-driving, which is the potential danger posed by people who think that after a few hours sleep and a strong coffee they will magically be ready and able to drive,” Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs stated.

“You have many people who will do the right thing and get a taxi home after a night out, but then turn around just a few hours later and get behind the wheel of a car without thinking of the fact that they could still be over the limit.”

The survey also found that almost 1 in 12 drivers have been involved in a near miss or a collision involving a driver who they knew or suspected to be over the legal limit.

