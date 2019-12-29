Contact

Clergyman among those set to take New Year's Day plunge in ice-cool Donegal lake

Gartan Lake dip is a fundraiser

A large crowd is expected

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A Donegal clergyman is set to brave the elements by taking part in a fundraising 'Big Dip' in a Donegal lake on New Year's Day.

Rev. David Houlton of Conwal Union with Gartan will be taking the plunge in Gartan Lough along with a number of other parishioners from Letterkenny and Churchill as well as people from the area.

The New Year's Day Big Splash is being organised by St. Columba's Parish Church in Churchill.

Rev. David Houlton

The venue is the boathouse at Gartan Lake at 11.00 am. Entry is €10 for adults and €5 for children, and there will be "warm refreshments" afterwards.

Registration opens at 10.30 am.

Last year's event was hugely successful and another big turnout is expected.

